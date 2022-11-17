If you’ve spent any time with mindbodygreen this year, you’ve likely come across the many benefits of cold therapy, also broadly referred to as cryotherapy. Whether you’re easing into a cold plunge tub or stepping into a whole body cryotherapy chamber, the benefits of chilly temperatures abound. Research suggests the practice may help support sleep1 , manage inflammation2 , ease pain3 , and promote muscle recovery4 , among other longevity-related perks.

On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, cold therapy expert Mark Harper, M.D., Ph.D. discussed the effects of cold water immersion. "I wrote a paper5 suggesting that by putting people through a cold water adaptation program before surgery, you could reduce the number of complications,” he explained. “One of the key aspects to why it might reduce complications is because cold water adaptation, as part of the response to stress, reduces your inflammatory response."

There are many ways to reap the many benefits of cryotherapy (jumping into a chilly body of water, taking a cold shower, to name a few). However, if you’re hoping to target a specific area of the body, you may want to consider a cold therapy machine. These devices offer quick relief after a difficult workout, and can help promote faster recovery from an injury.

Below, learn more about how these machines work, along with our picks for the best cold therapy machines of 2022.