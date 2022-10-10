6 Best Compression Boots To Speed Up Recovery After A Tough Workout (Or Workday)

Whether you have an avid workout routine or you're new to consistent, structured movement, you know (or will learn) how vital rest and recovery are to your body, mind, and continued performance. While there are plenty of ways to kick-start a recovery routine, one of the most popular forms is compression therapy.

You may be familiar with compression clothing—in particular stockings worn by people who are pregnant or stand all day for work—but it's not the only way to improve circulation. The best compression boots are an equally (if not more) effective way to increase blood flow and improve circulation.

Already popular with many professional athletes and even performers like Lady Gaga, compression boots can benefit a much wider audience than just the pros. An array of brands have stepped into the recovery space with their take on this high-tech device—but there's plenty to consider before handing over your hard-earned cash.

Below, uncover everything you need to know about compression boots and who might benefit from adding the high-tech recovery device to their routine.