5 Post-Workout Mistakes Most People Make + Simple Fixes, From Coaches

Stretching is absolutely key for proper muscle recovery. Shocking, we know. While active stretches are great for warming up and preparing for your run, static stretching after exercise can release tightness in your muscles and allow them to recover more easily so you don’t wake up the next morning with limited mobility and discomfort. “Static stretching after your cool down will improve your flexibility and lengthen key muscle groups such as the lower back, hamstrings, and hip flexors that get tight from running,” explains Hathiramani.

Stretching immediately after your cool down is the ideal time to lengthen your muscles, and building this into your workout session will ensure you have a moment to rest before hopping back into your day. “The main thing you don't want to do after your run is charge straight on with your day without spending at least a few minutes breathing, stretching and replenishing lost hydration and nutrients,” adds Abi Carver, NASM-CPT. “The most important thing is to stretch out your hips and hamstrings after every single run so that you don't tighten up.”

Check out this cool-down routine from fitness instructor Janeil Mason, M.S., for some inspiration: