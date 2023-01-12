Among the three BCAAs, leucine plays a significant role in MPS. “Leucine is essential for building muscle and has been referred to as an 'anabolic trigger' because of its ability to switch on MPS,” explains Palinski-Wade. “This makes it a crucial component of post-workout protein shakes or meals.”

Research indicates that consuming adequate amounts of leucine after a workout (around 2.5 to 3 grams) can significantly enhance MPS and promote muscle growth6 . Leucine works best when combined with the other BCAAs, and it also activates mTOR, a pathway that stimulates protein synthesis7 .

So, how much protein should you eat to build muscle? "If you're worried about general health, you should be above 100 [grams per day]," Don Layman, Ph.D., a leading protein and amino acid researcher and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, previously told mindbodygreen. However, "If you're an athlete that weighs 200+ pounds, you're probably going to want to be in the 160 [gram] range," he adds.

Per meal, Ben Schermerhorn, CPT, a master personal trainer at Life Time, explains, “Current literature has found that eating 1.6 to 2.2 grams8 of protein for every kilogram of body weight divided over four meals each day best supports muscle building. So aim to consume 24 grams of protein per meal for a 130-pound woman or 32 grams of protein per meal for a 175-pound man at each meal.”

