Are You Getting Enough Protein? 7 Surprising Signs You Might Have A Deficiency
Protein is essential for living organisms. It gives us energy, helps our bodies recover, and keeps our tummies satisfied. Protein is composed of long-chain amino acids, which are the building blocks of muscle. Your body produces 11 amino acids, and the others—the nine essential amino acids—you must consume from food.
That said, it's important to make sure you're getting enough protein. Below are some symptoms of protein deficiency—keep in mind that as with any nutrient deficiency, symptoms can have other causes, so this is a general list and not to be used to self-diagnose.
1. Hunger and cravings.
Constant food cravings and needing snacks often between meals may be a sign that you're low in protein. Protein is the most satiating nutrient, meaning that it helps keep you fuller for longer. If you're low in this satiating nutrient, you might experience some hunger pangs throughout the day.
"Studies show that eating a higher protein meal (compared to a higher carbohydrate meal) stimulates the secretion of a number of satiety hormones like PYY and GLP-1," Heather Leidy, Ph.D., an associate professor of nutrition at the University of Texas at Austin who studies protein's effects on weight and satiety has previously told mbg. "These hormones are associated with increased feelings of fullness and satiety and have been shown to decrease subsequent food intake."
And because protein can even out blood sugar highs and lows, you might be yearning for sweets to satisfy your hunger—leading to that all-too-familiar blood sugar spikes and crashes cycle.
2. Muscle weakness or joint pain.
A lack of protein can lead to a lack in muscle. In one study, older men and women who consumed a low amount of protein were found to have an increased rate of muscle loss.
Animal protein in particular is good for joints, as the collagen in these protein sources has been shown to alleviate joint pain. A daily intake of protein was also found to help alleviate pain in patients with osteoarthritis, according to one clinical trial.
3. Slow recovery from injuries.
To heal and rebuild new cells, tissue, and skin and for immunity, research has shown we need a sufficient amount of protein. One study also found that eating protein can accelerate the recovery of hip fractures in older adults. Meaning, a protein deficiency could significantly slow your recovery time if you do ever get injured.
4. Hair, skin, and nail troubles.
Thin hair, hair falling out, peeling skin and nails, and ridges in nails are some of the first signs your body may not have enough protein. "The first sign of protein malnourishment is hair loss," registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE, has told us.
Biotin, a water-soluble B-vitamin, is required for the metabolism of branched-chain amino acids found in proteins—and it helps keep our skin, hair, and nails healthy and looking vibrant. Usually, protein-loss and biotin-loss go hand-in-hand, which is why many people experience hair loss when depleted in protein.
5. Fluid retention.
Edema, or fluid accumulation: Protein plays a part internally in keeping fluid from accumulating in tissues, especially in feet and ankles. Edema also can cause swelling in the abdomen, with a bloated belly as the characteristic symptom. However, this condition reflects a rather severe protein deficiency (and is unlikely in developed countries).
6. Getting sick regularly.
Frequent illness means you have a poor immune system and immune cells are made from proteins. One study in particular found that older women who consumed a low amount of protein for nine weeks had a significantly lower immune response.
7. Brain fog.
Brain fog, fatigue, and a lack of concentration may be related to fluctuating blood sugar and lack of protein.
"Amino acids are the building blocks of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin," Miller has previously told mbg. "For this reason, those deficient in protein are also deficient in neurotransmitters that can impact mood, anxiety, and sleep."
How much protein should you eat?
It's pretty difficult to become protein deficient if you eat a diet with a variety of whole foods. (Consequently, just because you eat a high-protein diet doesn't mean you should skimp out on eating other fibrous fruits and vegetables). But if you eat too few calories, your body might use the protein you do eat for energy instead of building muscles, immunity, and healthy hair, skin and nails.
At a minimum, the average person needs to consume 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. For a person who weighs 150 pounds, that would be about 55 grams of protein per day.
But the “right” amount of protein depends on many factors, including activity levels, age, muscle mass, and current state of health.
To learn more about how much protein is really necessary for you, check out our full explainer.
Who's at risk of protein deficiency?
Elderly
As we age our digestion and ability to use protein is less efficient. "The older you get, any muscle loss tends to be permanent, but a younger person tends to recover pretty quickly," Donald Layman, Ph.D., a professor emeritus of nutrition at the University of Illinois, told us.
Athletes
Athletes burn more calories and use more protein to build muscle. That said, they might need to consume even more protein to reach adequate levels.
People who are stressed
Stress hormones can affect your protein intake, which in turn affects both physical and emotional stress. Because blood sugar balance and anxiety are linked, an increase in anxiety might spur those sugary food cravings and keep you from eating fibrous and protein-rich food sources.
People on a weight-loss diet
It's been shown in studies that adequate protein is needed for weight loss to balance blood sugars and prevent muscle breakdown. That said, people on restricted diets tend to skimp on protein: "What happens, often with women, is that their appetite is regulated and they don't have organic hunger," says Miller. "So they undereat—and they undereat protein pretty dramatically."
Those with digestive issues or low stomach acid
Many people who have an imbalance in their gut might not digest proteins efficiently, which can lead to lowered immunity, weight gain, and protein deficiency. To digest protein you must have adequate stomach acid (hydrochloric acid or HCL).
What can you do if you think you're lacking in protein?
- If you're eating processed foods and lots of carbs and sugars, start replacing those with whole foods like three or four servings of fresh meat, fish, chicken, dairy, eggs, plus whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. There's great protein in plant foods as well as in animal products.
- If you're vegan, great protein sources include whole grains, lentils, soy, beans, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. (Check out our full list here)
- If you don’t like protein foods or don’t want to eat them, consider a protein powder supplement made from soy, egg, rice, peas, or whey.
- If you think you may have low stomach acid, check with your physician or dietitian to get a good supplement.
- If you have too much stress in your life, look into learning to meditate or do yoga, or find whatever activities work best for you to reduce stress.
Lucky for us, protein is available in many forms, raw and cooked. No matter what type of diet you follow, we have a number of ways to add more protein to our diets in a healthy and delicious way!