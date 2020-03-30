Constant food cravings and needing snacks often between meals may be a sign that you're low in protein. Protein is the most satiating nutrient, meaning that it helps keep you fuller for longer. If you're low in this satiating nutrient, you might experience some hunger pangs throughout the day.

"Studies show that eating a higher protein meal (compared to a higher carbohydrate meal) stimulates the secretion of a number of satiety hormones like PYY and GLP-1," Heather Leidy, Ph.D., an associate professor of nutrition at the University of Texas at Austin who studies protein's effects on weight and satiety has previously told mbg. "These hormones are associated with increased feelings of fullness and satiety and have been shown to decrease subsequent food intake."

And because protein can even out blood sugar highs and lows, you might be yearning for sweets to satisfy your hunger—leading to that all-too-familiar blood sugar spikes and crashes cycle.