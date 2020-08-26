Why A Holistic Approach Is Necessary To Address Food Insecurity

There are several definitions of food insecurity, but at its core, food insecurity is the inability to access food due to lack of resources or economic limitations.

“It is important to understand that food insecurity and hunger are not the same thing,” says Charles Platkin, Ph.D., J.D., MPH, executive director for the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center. “Someone can be food insecure without being ‘hungry.’ They are not interchangeable.”

The USDA defines food insecurity as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited access to food, while hunger is an individual-level physiological condition that may result from food insecurity.”