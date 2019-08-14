Harriet A. Washington On Environmental Injustice & Creating A Less Toxic World

It didn't differ greatly from my process for other books. Some might say I over-research books—but I'm more comfortable with that than not knowing enough.

First, I talked to toxicologists who were focused very heavily on the cognitive effects of poisoning. After talking to them, and getting from them a good sense of how extensive the problem was (which was incredibly extensive!), I needed to quantify these exposures. It's not enough to say, "People of color are more exposed." You need to quantify it. Are we talking about a dramatically different risk or a more subtly different risk? I did that by speaking to these researchers and by reading the relevant literature.

The hardest part of it was weaving it together and illustrating it with people's actual lived experiences so that readers would get a sense of the immediacy of the issue. One of the things I encountered as early as writing Medical Apartheid was an appreciation for the fact that people who've been victimized by the health care system understandably tend to lose their trust with other people. So even people like me, who were trying to showcase their vulnerability and how they've been wronged—they sometimes don't trust me. So that was difficult too, but it was worth it in the end.