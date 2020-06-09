A study published in 2018 examines the impacts of structural racism on food insecurity. In it, they define structural racism as “the totality of ways, in which societies foster racial discrimination, via mutually reinforcing inequitable systems.” These systems include housing, employment, earnings, media, health care, criminal justice, and more.

The social and economic advantages white people have because of those long-standing systems drive higher rates of food insecurity among racial and ethnic groups, the study explains.

Food insecurity has been followed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for more than 20 years. While there have been fluctuations during those years, “one trend that has continued to persist is the gap in the prevalence of food insecurity between people of color and whites,” they write.

This is the USDA’s most recent data on food insecurity (2018):