As it stands now, the vast majority of our clothes are worn only a few times before being tossed away. Each year more than 18,000 tons of textile waste heads to landfill...in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, alone. Zoom out to the rest of America, and closer to 14.4 million tons1 of textiles are trashed annually. So the fewer clothes we buy in the first place, the better. And for those times when we do have old garments to get rid of, the landfill should really be the last resort. First, look into the clothing recycling systems near you using this guide.