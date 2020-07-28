Shopping secondhand instead of buying new is a great way to keep old clothes out of the landfill, reduce your closet's environmental footprint, and save money in the process. And just because many vintage and consignment shops are closed due to COVID-19 doesn't mean you can't score some secondhand deals from home.

In 2020, online thrifting is easier—and more popular—than ever. According to a new report from ThredUp, a popular resale website, the online secondhand market is set to grow 69% between 2019 and 2021 while the broader clothing retail space is projected to shrink 15%. The resale industry as a whole is estimated to reach $36 billion by 2021. Another state of the union from resale platform Poshmark found that secondhand clothes now make up the largest percentage of Gen Zer's closets by category, with Americans under the age of 23 reserving an average of 16.5% of their wardrobe space for thrifted pieces.

Ready to hop on the planet- (and wallet-) friendly bandwagon? Here are some online shops to poke around depending on what it is you're looking for.