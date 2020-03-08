The 15 Best Pieces Of Advice We've Heard From Inspiring Women

It's International Women's Day, which means it's time to celebrate all the courageous, brilliant ladies in our lives (as if we needed a reason).

The United Nations officially designated March 8 as International Women's Day (IWD) in 1975, but the holiday actually dates back to 1911, where over a million people took to the streets in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland to celebrate.

Here at mbg, we've highlighted so many incredible women on our site in the past year—from bestselling authors to medical professionals to the game-changers and tastemakers of the well-being community. And while we shouldn't necessarily need a reminder to value the powerful women in our lives, it certainly never hurts to take a moment to reflect on the women whose work has made us feel nothing short of inspired.

Here are 15 pieces of advice from the many women we've had on the mindbodygreen podcast. No matter where in the world you reside, may March 8 bring you a healthy dose of female energy.