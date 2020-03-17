4 Fabrics That Are Harming Our Planet + What To Look For Instead

The clothing industry is one of the most resource-intensive in the world. In order to keep up with global demand for cheap, trendy fast fashion, many companies are cycling through natural resources, water, and chemical dyes at an alarming rate. They are constantly pumping out clothes in new styles, colors, and cuts—most of which are destined to end up in landfill even after being donated.

You can vote for a more eco-friendly fashion industry by shopping secondhand, buying fewer pieces that are higher in quality, and looking for low-impact, biodegradable fabrics when you can.