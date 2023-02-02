New research that spanned nine European countries and nearly 70,000 births found a correlation between living within close proximity to residential green space during pregnancy and giving birth to a baby that is a healthy weight.

In contrast, living further from parks, gardens, and forests was associated with an increased likelihood of giving birth to a small-for-gestational-age baby, in the bottom 10th weight percentile. This connection seemed to be strongest among parents who lived in more northern countries, and those who had lower educational levels.

The seemingly unlikely link could be driven by nature's ability to promote calm and enhance mental well-being—both cornerstones of a healthy pregnancy. (Read the research here1 .)