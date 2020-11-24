Step 1: Dressing properly is essential. Wear layers that keep you warm but don't cause you to overheat. If you're doing anything strenuous like hiking, having layers you can easily take off is super helpful. You'll always want a backpack to stash any clothes you take off.

And while we're talking clothes, try to avoid cotton, as it'll soak up your sweat and leave you chilly. Dri-FIT base layers are best. Also, mittens are better than gloves at keeping your fingers warm!