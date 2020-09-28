How To Access The Healing Power Of Nature — Through A Conversation With A Plant

Behind every disease pattern is an energetic signal, a pulse that is calling out, a rupture, a crack in the fabric of our being, and it is this the plant is responding to. By tuning in to the energetics of plants and aligning our vibration with theirs, we can, through sympathetic resonance, receive their healing and wisdom.

Sit under a tree, and it will shower you with its sacred geometry. When we open our hearts, we are able to decode the information that exists within nature if we allow plants to "talk" to us, to divulge their ancient wisdom.

Our energy fields communicate with everything we come into contact with, and by immersing ourselves in nature, we allow it to become the architect of our own energetics. It begins to redesign our geometry, activate the parasympathetic nervous system, rewire neural pathways, and upgrade the crystalline structure of cellular membranes—it recalibrates our antennas.

When we are out in nature, sitting before a plant, we become the essence of the plant that we are working with, the water of our bodies mirrors its vibration and our sacred geometry is one.