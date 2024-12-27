Advertisement
Ready For The Year's Final New Moon? Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
We're just days away from New Year's, but we have one more new moon to get through in the meantime. And with it being in the sign of Capricorn, it's exactly the energy we all need to start 2025 off strong with motivation and determination.
The new moon will be exact on December 30 at 5:27 p.m. EST, and as the second new moon this December, it is considered a rare black moon. But depending on where this new moon lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Aries
It's time to make some career moves, Aries, as this Capricorn new moon moves through your 10th house of career and public image. The 10th house actually happens to be the very house associated with Capricorn, so it's like you're getting a double dose of hard-working energy.
What do you want your career to look like in six months, or even a year from now? This is your opportunity to plant those seeds and chart your path to professional success. Whether it's a raise or promotion, or a pivot to a new career altogether, get excited for the career opportunities heading your way.
Taurus
Feeling expansive, Taurus? As this new moon in Capricorn influences your ninth house of growth, expansion, and higher learning, you could be feeling inspired to spread your wings. And, of course, this could be through literal travel—but it also includes figurative expansion of the mind.
With ninth house ruling higher education, for instance, you might sign up for a new class or workshop to hone your skills or knowledge in a particular area of interest. In any case, tap into a sense of adventure and see where it takes you.
Gemini
You're gearing up for transformation at this time, Gemini, with the Capricorn new moon making waves in your eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and rebirth. Under these skies, you'll be focusing on your most intimate relationships, as well as potentially your own metamorphosis.
And while you're not one to shy away from saying what you think, Gemini, it can be a bit harder for you to connect to how you feel. This new moon invites you to get raw and real with those closest to you, connecting with your emotions and sharing them in a new way.
Cancer
How are your closest relationships doing, Cancer? Under these Capricorn moonbeams, which are influencing your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments, that's the focus right now. And with it being a new moon, it could be time for a new approach.
This could look like taking the next step in your relationship, but it could also be finding a new way of doing things if certain aspects of your relationship aren't working anymore. Keep in mind that the seventh house also rules business contracts, too, so watch out for opportunities to collaborate and join forces professionally.
Leo
Are you giving yourself enough self care, Leo? It's a busy time of year, but even the regal lion of the zodiac deserves to rest and recover. And as this Capricorn new moon fires up your sixth house of self care, routines, and habits, that's exactly your assignment right now.
With Capricorn being a sign of structure and discipline, this is the perfect time to assess your own routine and how it's serving you. Keep up the good habits you've already established in 2025, and boost up the areas where you're slacking. Whether that's getting more sleep, carving out more alone time, or committing to a new fitness schedule, your future self will thank you.
Virgo
When was the last time you really let your creativity take the lead, Virgo? Not only is this new moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn, but it's moving through your fifth house of drama, creation, and expression, encouraging you to let yourself shine.
You might set the intention to make more time for your own passion and creativity in 2025, or you can get ahead of the game, and dive into a creative project that lights you up. If you have plans to grow your family in the coming year, now is a good time to start planning—the fifth house rules fertility, too.
Libra
How are things on the home front, Libra? As this Capricorn new moon makes waves in your fourth house of home, roots, and family, you might be mapping out some changes or fresh starts in those areas.
This could look like moving to a new place altogether or getting a new roommate, but it could also include changes to the home itself. You might do some redecorating, move furniture around to improve feng shui, or with Capricorn's influence, set up a new home office. Anything you can do to create more structure in your home and family life is encouraged now.
Scorpio
Time to put your party hat on, Scorpio, as the Capricorn new moon revs up your third house of communication and local networks. This is great timing for you if you have holiday parties to attend, or better yet, invite over your nearest and dearest for a last minute soirée!
In any case, the name of the game under this moon is communicating, sharing knowledge and information, and putting yourself out there. Not always something you're comfortable with—but let this new moon inspire you to say what's on your mind. People want to hear what you have to say!
Sagittarius
How are your finances looking, Sagittarius? As the Capricorn new moon hones in on your second house of finances and material security, you're poised to make money moves at this time. Investments, savings, and even the resource of time will all be top of mind right now, and you can set your New Year's resolution to take these good money habits into 2025.
Consider mapping out a budget to follow in the coming year, assessing how and where you're investing your time, money, and energy, and making any necessary changes. Remember that Capricorn loves structure, and even though your sign doesn't, your bank account will thank you for some of that Cap-inspired discipline.
Capricorn
Happy birthday Capricorn! Not only is it your birthday season, as the sun moves through your sign for the next three weeks, but that also means this new moon is making breakthroughs in your first house of self and identity. This is a new chapter for you, so start visualizing what you want it to look like!
Optimism and forward momentum are at your back right now, so keep that energy all the way into 2025. You might also be especially magnetic to others under this new moon, so don't be afraid to steal the spotlight at the final holiday parties of the year. It's your time to shine!
Aquarius
Feeling sentimental, Aquarius? As hard as it is to believe, we're already coming up on your birthday season, and that means this new moon lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. Makes sense, what with your birthday right around the corner.
That said, consider this new moon one last chance to set your intentions and look forward before your next chapter begins. Although it's a new moon, you might be more reflective, digging deep to look more closely at what your subconscious has been hiding. Nurture your inner child, and consider how Capricorn qualities like discipline and structure might help you in the coming year.
Pisces
Hope you're ready to get social, Pisces, as the Capricorn new moon makes waves in your 11th house of networking and wider communities. If you've got holiday parties to attend, this is great timing, because you'll likely be feeling outgoing, extraverted, and optimistic.
This is the perfect time to make new friends, or even connect with a group or larger community near you. The 11th house is also associated with humanitarianism, so if you can get a group together for some volunteering, or even set a resolution to do more humanitarian work in 2025, even better.
The takeaway
With the diligent and hardworking energy of this Capricorn new moon, we'll have just the boost we need to set our New Year's resolutions—and keep them. No matter your sign, may Cap's influence remind us that every goal, resolution, and manifestation requires us to take aligned action.
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Approach To New Year's Resolutions Is Way More Long-Lasting
Tanya Carroll Richardson
