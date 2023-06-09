Do You Have 6th House Placements In Your Birth Chart? Here's What It Means
If you've ever taken a look at your birth chart, you'll notice it's divided up into 12 sections. Each of these sections or "houses" relate to different areas of our life, and if you have prominent 6th house placements, there are some things you'll want to keep in mind. Here's what to know, according to astrologers.
An introduction to the 6th house
Understanding the 6th house
The 6th house is the part of your birth chart that deals with daily routines, health, service, and even pets. It comes after the 5th house of expression and creativity, and before the 7th house of partnership, making this house all about honing in and refining your life, before the rest of the chart comes in to deal with external themes like relationships, society, and work.
As intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, "People often overlook this house as it rules the mundane part of our life story. However, learning this part of your birth chart is crucial as it explains the nature of your health and wellness."
She adds that people with prominent 6th house placements (i.e. the sun or moon in the 6th house) are typically busy and constantly on the go. "There is a high chance that you are an avid multitasker and have to develop sound practice in finishing what you start," she explains.
However, the 6th house can be a bit fretful, with Pelinku noting that when a series of planets are occupied in this house, it can lead to nervousness, which will require you to learn to calm the mind and still the body for peace in your life. "Movement is needed to feel in your element, but balancing your wellbeing will help you feel more anchored in the body," she says.
And as the AstroTwins previously explained to mindbodygreen, 6th house themes also include organization, fitness, self-care, diet/exercise, natural living, and being of service to other people and the planet.
To that end, while the 10th house (or midheaven) tends to be the house to look to for career insights, holistic psychiatrist and astrologer Kayse Budd M.D. previously wrote for mindbodygreen that the sign and planetary ruler of your 6th house shows where and how you can be of notable karmic service.
For example, if Gemini resides over your 6th house, its ruler Mercury is also ruling your 6th house, so you might be of service through using communication, information, or technology.
Pelinku adds that your 6th house ruler can also reveal what you can do to help optimize your life through intention and organization.
Placements in the 6th house
According to Pelinku, different planets in the 6th house result in different things. If your sun or moon is in your 6th house, for example, you will feel a strong calling to serve others.
"The sun located in this house involves the need to help others get work done. You feel empowered and complete when others are fulfilled," she explains, adding that in contrast, the moon in this house "can inspire you to extend your emotional support to others who need care."
Establishing a balance in caring for your mind, body, and spirit is also highlighted if you have the sun or moon in the 6th house, Pelinku tells mindbodygreen. In this case, she notes, creating rituals that instill serenity and peace in your environment will help you remain rooted and connected.
And when it comes to the outer planets like Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, having any of them in your 6th house means your daily life will need extra attention, "as it can lead to living on 'auto-pilot,' or leaving things to chance," Pelinku says.
"These planets help you evolve while throwing curveballs in your direction. It’s a signal to help you establish mindfulness and step up to serve humanity instead of enclosing yourself due to the overwhelm," she explains, adding that these placements can lead to incredible innovation, spiritual connection, and evolution breakthroughs—if you pivot your focus to contribute to the greater whole.
Here's more on each of the planets when they're in the 6th house.
- Sun in the 6th house: Your work is very important to you and you feel a strong urge to be of service to others. You may also take your health and wellbeing routines very seriously.
- Moon in the 6th house: You are intellectual and practical, while also emotionally supportive to others. You would be a fantastic counselors and should seek environments where you can support others’ well-being.
- Mercury in the 6th house: You may be a linear or systematic thinker, want to plan and schedule everything, or pay close attention to the details of things. Organization (literal but also mental) is important to you.
- Venus in the 6th house: While not the most romantic Venus placement, Venus becomes practical and realistic in the 6th house and is excellent and understanding the needs of their partner.
- Mars in the 6th house: When Mars is in the 6th house, it wants to work hard and be of service to others. Be mindful to serve yourself too, once in a while, and don't fret when things aren't 100% perfect
- Jupiter in the 6th house: You may experience luck around your health, wealth, or in work. You will also find luck when you lean into 6th house themes like organization and wellbeing, but should avoid being overly optimistic (AKA naive) in these areas.
- Saturn in the 6th house: Saturn in the 6th house can result in stress or challenges in the realm of health and work, but also determination, with important lessons in these areas revealing themselves over time. Mind your self care with this placement.
- Uranus in the 6th house: You may have a unique or otherwise different approach to your duties. You are likely spontaneous, but that doesn't mean you don't know how to get a job done—even if you do it differently from everyone else.
- Neptune in the 6th house: You likely clash with the themes of the 6th house and would rather relish in disorganization or avoid your responsibilities. You may be drawn to spiritual lines of work or service.
- Pluto in the 6th house: Pluto in the 6th house makes one introspective and highly focused on perfecting the self and one's work. Be careful not to become obsessive about getting everything (including yourself) to be perfect.
- North node in the 6th house: Your destiny, path in life, or "dharma" relates to health, pets, and service. You have a clear work-related destiny.
- Chiron in the 6th house: With Chiron in the 6th house, you may struggle with perfectionism, people-pleasing, body image, criticizing yourself or others, and even hypochondria. But your gifts lie in helping people improve their lives, understanding practical wisdom, and creating empowering media.
What if you don't have any 6th house placements?
If you look at your birth chart and don't see any planets in your 6th house, that doesn't mean the 6th house is irrelevant to your life.
According to astrologer and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Should Up in the World, Christopher Renstrom, even if the house is "empty" of planets, so to speak, the house itself will still have a particular planet ruling over it. "It doesn't matter if a house is empty, you always look to the planet that rules the cusp of the house," he previously told mindbodygreen.
For example, if you were a Gemini rising, your sixth house is under Scorpio, making Pluto the ruling planet of your 6th house (because Pluto rules Scorpio). As another example, a Libra rising's 6th house is Pisces, and since Neptune rules Pisces, Libra risings' 6th house ruler is Neptune.
"Whether or not you have planets in the 6th house, learning how to provide the best care for your body is essential for your overall experience in this life," Pelinku notes, adding, "You can see the changes in your life as you tap into your 6th house energy, as it can also help excavate incredible breakthroughs if you are experiencing delays in your plans."
Overall, she says, this house concerns what is happening in your body and life’s surroundings. "As you understand your version of organization and structure, without a doubt, you can live more in sync with life’s rhythms and live more in joy," she adds.
The takeaway
From your health routines to how you can be of service to others, the 6th house reveals how you can best get organized and refine your life. Depending on which planet rules over this portion of your birth chart, you can use it to figure out what routines to pick up—and which ones to avoid.
