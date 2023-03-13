Mars in Taurus has a much different flavor than Mars in Aries, but one thing they do share is their determination. As Roby Antila explains, people with a Taurus Mars are incredibly patient and know how to persevere to reach a goal. "They don't give up like—they're just very headstrong—and they have a more slow and steady approach," she says, adding that they're very thoughtful and methodical, striving for quality.

They can also be, of course, stubborn, which is a telltale Taurus trait. Any of the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) in Mars are going to be more stubborn, Roby Antila explains, and Taurus Mars tend to be stubborn about their habits and routines. "So once these people get into like a habit, it's very hard for them to break it," she notes.

When it comes to the bedroom, they may not be as impulsive as your Aries Mars, Roby Antila tells mindbodygreen, but they are sensual (hello earth signs), and like to take their sweet time when acting on their urges.