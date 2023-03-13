As Roby Antila tells mindbodygreen, folks with Mars in Scorpio are relentless, with ability to get through, around, over, and under any obstacle. "They have a really strong drive, but again, they're fixed, so whenever Mars is in a fixed sign, it tends to make the person pretty stubborn," she adds. This can look like having a hard time letting things go, holding grudges, being vengeful, etc., which is telltale Scorpio energy. They also have a tendency to push themselves to the point of burnout, which is something to watch out for.