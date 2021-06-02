Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, is the planet of communication, language, and travel. Mercury is named for the only Roman god who could travel freely between the underworld and the heavens, explaining Gemini's desire to maneuver between realms, chat with all kinds of folks, and run after their curiosities.

Gemini is represented by two people talking back and forth (the twins) in constant conversation, further reinforcing that this is a social sign with an affinity for gossip and a strong need for mental and physical stimulation. As an air sign, Gemini is also associated with the mind and knowledge.

Geminis form connections through dialogue, communication, debate, and questions. Like the ever-curious child constantly asking Why?, Geminis like to pick things apart to understand them. They're also verbal wizards, tending to have a knack for relating to people through language and maneuvering seamlessly between social spheres.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Gemini season happens when spring is turning to summer. It's a transitional period, and this is a movable, flexible sign that likes to multitask.