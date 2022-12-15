In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, let's first unpack what both signs are all about.

Gemini, for one thing, is the third sign of the zodiac. It's a mutable air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Its symbol is the twins, representing Gemini's dual nature—and their propensity for adjusting to different scenarios.

Sagittarius, meanwhile, is the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer (a centaur), and this sign wants to adventure, explore, and be spontaneous.

According to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., these two signs sit opposite each other on the zodiac wheel. As we all know, opposites can either attract or absolutely repel, and this is definitely true for a Gemini-Sag matchup.

"We've got an air sign and a fire sign, so there's an element of 'fanning the flames,'" Pennington explains, adding that these two signs can each fuel the other. They're also both mutable, with mutability lending itself to a certain adaptability that both signs share.

Where Gemini wants to collect information, analyze it, and immerse themselves in their immediate environment, Sagittarius expands on those themes through philosophy, higher learning, and travel. It really is like two sides of the same coin, with these signs offering what the other may lack. "There's a sense of duality and a willingness to see the other side with these two. They do have the ability to come together," Pennington tells mbg.

Before we dig deeper into the compatibility between these two, it's worth noting that astrological compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account.