Air signs are known for spreading ideas and being master communicators. They carry "the winds of change," and are very intellectual—but tend to have their heads in the clouds.

As such, the AstroTwins explain that Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius can come off a bit cerebral, and even air-headed, but the truth is they just love exploring new things (from ideas to people to places).

As the twins note, "Air signs bring everyone a breath of fresh air when things start to get stale. Like the breeze, you can't quite catch them, and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up. It will almost always be an adventure, though."

These signs live for stimulating conversation, and communication is often a theme in both their relationships (romantic and non) and their careers. They're typically humorous and witty people who love to socialize and never stay put for too long.

While their free-spirited mentality is sure to keep things interesting, air signs do need to be aware of becoming scattered, as their "all over the place" energy can leave them feeling ungrounded.