mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
What It Means To Be An Air Sign & How To Find Balance

What It Means To Be An Air Sign & How To Find Balance

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
two people holding hands in green field with astrological overlay

Image by mbg Creative / Stocksy

September 13, 2021 — 11:05 AM

The 12 astrological signs each correspond to one of four elements (fire, earth, air, and water), often embodying the qualities you would associate with that element.

In the case of air, you've got Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Here, we look at what it really means to be an air sign, plus how to find balance if you have a lot of air in your chart.

What it means to be an air sign.

Air signs are known for spreading ideas and being master communicators. They carry "the winds of change," and are very intellectual—but tend to have their heads in the clouds.

As such, the AstroTwins explain that Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius can come off a bit cerebral, and even air-headed, but the truth is they just love exploring new things (from ideas to people to places).

As the twins note, "Air signs bring everyone a breath of fresh air when things start to get stale. Like the breeze, you can't quite catch them, and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up. It will almost always be an adventure, though."

These signs live for stimulating conversation, and communication is often a theme in both their relationships (romantic and non) and their careers. They're typically humorous and witty people who love to socialize and never stay put for too long.

While their free-spirited mentality is sure to keep things interesting, air signs do need to be aware of becoming scattered, as their "all over the place" energy can leave them feeling ungrounded.

Advertisement

Air sign traits:

  • Intelligent
  • Communicative
  • Analytical
  • Witty or humorous
  • Sociable
  • Free-spirited

How air signs can find balance:

1. Foster healthy and balanced relationships.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(169)
sleep support+

According to the twins, connecting and socializing with others is really important to air signs—and their health! As such, it's important they maintain healthy and fulfilling relationships with romantic partners, friends, and family.

These folks can get along with a wide variety of people, but it's especially important for them to find kindred spirits with whom they can share their thoughts, ideas, and humor.

Advertisement

2. Move your energy.

Of course, we all need to exercise, but for air signs, movement can help get them out of their heads and offer a sense of grounding. The twins add air signs will really enjoy exercise that incorporates socializing, whether that's finding a workout buddy, a new yoga class, or an interactive guided workout.

3. Incorporate grounding practices.

And speaking of grounding, because of air signs' tendency to get lost in their own thoughts, they benefit from grounding practices that help "bring them back to Earth," so to speak.

That could look like walking barefoot on the Earth (aka earthing), immersing themselves in a sound bath, or simply spending time with people who are a grounding force in their life.

Advertisement

A deeper dive into each air sign:

Gemini:

Gemini is a mutable sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, language, and travel. The mutable nature of Gemini makes these folks adaptable and spontaneous. And thanks to Mercury, Geminis have a knack for conversation and absorbing information.

This is a very social sign—symbolized by twins facing each other—that loves to chat (and, of course, gossip). Geminis have an insatiable need for mental stimulation, as their sign is also associated with the mind and knowledge.

Don't be surprised if the Geminis in your life are "jack-of-all-trade" types, as they love to multitask, try new things, and explore niche ideas and concepts. They love understanding how things work and why, and further, discussing what they've learned.

Some other traits associated with Gemini include:

  • Curious
  • Flexible
  • Energetic
  • Knowledgeable
  • Social
  • Well-spoken
Advertisement

Libra:

Libra is a cardinal sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, relationships, and pleasure. Their season arrives at the beginning of fall, and that "starter" energy makes them effective, innovative leaders.

These folks also have a keen eye for fashion, decor, and all things pleasing to the eye. If you need shopping advice, a Libra should definitely be the first person you turn to. According to the twins, they're the "aesthete, fashionista, and tastemaker who sets standards in beauty and social environments."

Libra is symbolized by the scale, as these signs are all about balance (and their season falls halfway through the year).

This is a sign that wants everything to be beautiful and infused with love. They also take their relationships very seriously and have a reputation for being equally as flirtatious as they are indecisive.

On top of that, Libras are also known to be:

  • Social
  • Nonconfrontational
  • Intelligent
  • Persuasive
  • Charming
  • Considerate

Aquarius:

Aquarius is a fixed sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of originality, change, and innovation. As the twins previously explained to mbg, "Aquarians can be very free-spirited, but they also have a type-A side that comes from the fixity of their chart."

These people are often known for being on the quirky side and have no problem challenging the status quo. They're arguably the most independent of the air signs, with a visionary quality about them that's impossible to miss.

The twins note they, too, make excellent leaders, with an innate ability to take charge. And as the second to last sign in the astrological year, Aquarian folks can be quite wise and may surprise you with their insightful and novel ideas.

Some other Aquarian traits include:

  • Creative
  • Clever
  • Unconventional
  • Fair
  • Idealistic
  • Reserved
Advertisement

The bottom line.

Every sign—and element—has its strengths and weaknesses. Air signs are innovative and intelligent but can also be flighty and ungrounded.

The key is understanding how the elements in your chart come together so you can find balance. If you have a lot of Gemini, Libra, and/or Aquarius in your chart, revel in your ability to communicate and learn new things—just remember to come back down to Earth once in a while.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Sundays Can Be Notoriously Stressful: How To Have A Chill Day

Tia Graham
Sundays Can Be Notoriously Stressful: How To Have A Chill Day
Spirituality

A Complicated Transit Is Coming This Week: Astrologers Light The Way Forward

The AstroTwins
A Complicated Transit Is Coming This Week: Astrologers Light The Way Forward
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Integrative Health

Finally! A Probiotic That Helps Promote Comfortable Digestion, Says mbg Reviews*

Abby Moore
Finally! A Probiotic That Helps Promote Comfortable Digestion, Says mbg Reviews*
Beauty

Want To Hear The Best Skin Care Tips For Every Decade Of Your Life?

Alexandra Engler
Want To Hear The Best Skin Care Tips For Every Decade Of Your Life?
Recipes

This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits

Abby Moore
This RD's Zucchini Bread Features An Ingredient With Blood Sugar Benefits
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A PhD & RD Explains

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A PhD & RD Explains
Routines

This 9-Minute Routine Will Make Nasty Neck & Shoulder Pain Melt Away

Emily Chen
This 9-Minute Routine Will Make Nasty Neck & Shoulder Pain Melt Away
Integrative Health

Health Experts Swear By This Supplement For Achieving Vitamin D Sufficiency*

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Health Experts Swear By This Supplement For Achieving Vitamin D Sufficiency*
Beauty

I’m A PhD & RD — This Is How I Care For Skin From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler
I’m A PhD & RD — This Is How I Care For Skin From The Inside Out
Integrative Health

The 6 Most Common Sleeping Positions & What They Say About You

Sarah Regan
The 6 Most Common Sleeping Positions & What They Say About You
Recipes

The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall

Eliza Sullivan
The Best Dang Sweet Potato Dish You'll Ever Have, Just In Time For Fall
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/air-signs

Your article and new folder have been saved!