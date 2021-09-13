What It Means To Be An Air Sign & How To Find Balance
The 12 astrological signs each correspond to one of four elements (fire, earth, air, and water), often embodying the qualities you would associate with that element.
In the case of air, you've got Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Here, we look at what it really means to be an air sign, plus how to find balance if you have a lot of air in your chart.
What it means to be an air sign.
Air signs are known for spreading ideas and being master communicators. They carry "the winds of change," and are very intellectual—but tend to have their heads in the clouds.
As such, the AstroTwins explain that Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius can come off a bit cerebral, and even air-headed, but the truth is they just love exploring new things (from ideas to people to places).
As the twins note, "Air signs bring everyone a breath of fresh air when things start to get stale. Like the breeze, you can't quite catch them, and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up. It will almost always be an adventure, though."
These signs live for stimulating conversation, and communication is often a theme in both their relationships (romantic and non) and their careers. They're typically humorous and witty people who love to socialize and never stay put for too long.
While their free-spirited mentality is sure to keep things interesting, air signs do need to be aware of becoming scattered, as their "all over the place" energy can leave them feeling ungrounded.
Air sign traits:
- Intelligent
- Communicative
- Analytical
- Witty or humorous
- Sociable
- Free-spirited
How air signs can find balance:
1. Foster healthy and balanced relationships.
According to the twins, connecting and socializing with others is really important to air signs—and their health! As such, it's important they maintain healthy and fulfilling relationships with romantic partners, friends, and family.
These folks can get along with a wide variety of people, but it's especially important for them to find kindred spirits with whom they can share their thoughts, ideas, and humor.
2. Move your energy.
Of course, we all need to exercise, but for air signs, movement can help get them out of their heads and offer a sense of grounding. The twins add air signs will really enjoy exercise that incorporates socializing, whether that's finding a workout buddy, a new yoga class, or an interactive guided workout.
3. Incorporate grounding practices.
And speaking of grounding, because of air signs' tendency to get lost in their own thoughts, they benefit from grounding practices that help "bring them back to Earth," so to speak.
That could look like walking barefoot on the Earth (aka earthing), immersing themselves in a sound bath, or simply spending time with people who are a grounding force in their life.
A deeper dive into each air sign:
Gemini:
Gemini is a mutable sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, language, and travel. The mutable nature of Gemini makes these folks adaptable and spontaneous. And thanks to Mercury, Geminis have a knack for conversation and absorbing information.
This is a very social sign—symbolized by twins facing each other—that loves to chat (and, of course, gossip). Geminis have an insatiable need for mental stimulation, as their sign is also associated with the mind and knowledge.
Don't be surprised if the Geminis in your life are "jack-of-all-trade" types, as they love to multitask, try new things, and explore niche ideas and concepts. They love understanding how things work and why, and further, discussing what they've learned.
Some other traits associated with Gemini include:
- Curious
- Flexible
- Energetic
- Knowledgeable
- Social
- Well-spoken
Libra:
Libra is a cardinal sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, relationships, and pleasure. Their season arrives at the beginning of fall, and that "starter" energy makes them effective, innovative leaders.
These folks also have a keen eye for fashion, decor, and all things pleasing to the eye. If you need shopping advice, a Libra should definitely be the first person you turn to. According to the twins, they're the "aesthete, fashionista, and tastemaker who sets standards in beauty and social environments."
Libra is symbolized by the scale, as these signs are all about balance (and their season falls halfway through the year).
This is a sign that wants everything to be beautiful and infused with love. They also take their relationships very seriously and have a reputation for being equally as flirtatious as they are indecisive.
On top of that, Libras are also known to be:
- Social
- Nonconfrontational
- Intelligent
- Persuasive
- Charming
- Considerate
Aquarius:
Aquarius is a fixed sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of originality, change, and innovation. As the twins previously explained to mbg, "Aquarians can be very free-spirited, but they also have a type-A side that comes from the fixity of their chart."
These people are often known for being on the quirky side and have no problem challenging the status quo. They're arguably the most independent of the air signs, with a visionary quality about them that's impossible to miss.
The twins note they, too, make excellent leaders, with an innate ability to take charge. And as the second to last sign in the astrological year, Aquarian folks can be quite wise and may surprise you with their insightful and novel ideas.
Some other Aquarian traits include:
- Creative
- Clever
- Unconventional
- Fair
- Idealistic
- Reserved
The bottom line.
Every sign—and element—has its strengths and weaknesses. Air signs are innovative and intelligent but can also be flighty and ungrounded.
The key is understanding how the elements in your chart come together so you can find balance. If you have a lot of Gemini, Libra, and/or Aquarius in your chart, revel in your ability to communicate and learn new things—just remember to come back down to Earth once in a while.
