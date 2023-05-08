In terms of the history of the signs, the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg that the Sumerians noted the journeys of planets and stars as far back as 6000 B.C. Then, around 3300 B.C. the Babylonians (aka the Chaldeans), began expanding upon what the Sumerians started, developing the first astrological system over thousands of years. "They created the zodiac wheel that we use today (with planets and houses) around 700 B.C. The oldest known horoscope chart is believed to date to 409 B.C.," the twins add. Here's what to know about the signs as they exist today.