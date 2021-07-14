I'm A Chinese Medicine Practitioner: What I Wish People Knew About Yin & Yang

In short, the ancient yin-yang principle observes that in all aspects of the physical world, there is duality. Therefore, there is also an element of the nonphysical world—that which we do not see but feel and sense—that surrounds us at all times.

It's impossible to know the true origin of yin-yang, though symbols representing yin-yang were present during the Neolithic period (3400 B.C.). Yin-yang is also represented in the I Ching, or The Book of Changes, a Chinese divination text that dates back to 1000–750 B.C. and is still used today.

This theory appears in literature during the Yin and Zhou dynasties (1047–256 B.C.), an influential time period known as the start of Confucianism and Daoism. As such, yin and yang theory is rooted in many schools of thought, and you can find examples of it everywhere.