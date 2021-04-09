The divine masculine is very action-based, focused on doing rather than being. Where the divine feminine represents Universal Motherhood, spiritual author of The Self-Love Experiment Shannon Kaiser explains that the divine masculine is Universal Fatherhood energy. It's all about things like structure, logic, and taking charge.

Kilkenny adds that divine masculine energy is at play with things like assertiveness, confidence, speaking up for yourself, and sometimes, fighting the good fight.

Where divine feminine energy can be more passive and willing to compromise, Kilkenny notes that sometimes, "there are things in the world we do need to fight for, and situations where we need to draw a line in the sand about what's right or wrong." The masculine is good at setting boundaries in this way.

Similarly, this plays into the idea of strength, she adds, and not just physical, but emotional strength as well. Divine masculine energy is deeply connected to the warrior within all of us.

Where divine feminine energy can be very internal and reflective, divine masculine energy relishes in doing things out in the real world, like having adventures, making change, saying what's on your mind, and taking risks, she adds. It's also an energy that's often associated with things like logic and critical thinking.