21 Signs You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening + How To Embrace It

The notion of the spiritual awakening has been around for centuries, and can be observed in a variety of cultures and religions around the world. Call it "nirvana," call it "enlightenment," call it "bliss," a spiritual awakening begins the moment a person can step back and "awake" to their life with a new sense of being in this world.

Spiritual awakenings can be mildly unnerving at first, as they often cause us to grapple with questions like who am I and why am I here? But there can also be a certain element of wonder and excitement when we find ourselves suddenly feeling very much alive.

The idea of the spiritual awakening was popularized in the Western world by famed psychiatrist Carl Jung (who described the process as coming back to the original Self), but the experience of rising to a higher state of consciousness has always been an intrinsic part of what it means to be human.