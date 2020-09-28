A twin flame is an intense soul connection, sometimes called a "mirror soul," thought to be a person's other half. It's based on the idea that sometimes one soul gets split into two bodies. One of the main characteristics of a twin flame relationship is that it will be both challenging and healing. This is due to the mirroring nature of a twin flame; they show you your deepest insecurities, fears, and shadows. But they also help you overcome them and vice versa—your twin flame will be equally affected by you.

Importantly, licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli says, "There is a misnomer that a twin flame completes you; in reality relationships are meant to encourage you to be more complete in your own right."