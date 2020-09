The biggest distinction between a twin flame and any other type of soul mate is that twin flames are two halves of the same whole. A soul mate, on the other hand, can be thought of as someone cut from the same cloth as you. There's a deep familiarity, and you feel very close, but you aren't the same soul.

"A soul mate changes who you are by bringing you closer to your true and authentic self," Kaiser says. "Soul mates have contracted to be together, and they don't always mean romantic love. You can have soul mates that are friends, pets, and family members, etc."

Some people consider twin flames to be one of many types of soul mates, with twin flames being the most intense because they are, in fact, one soul.