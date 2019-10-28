The Spiritual Reason Some Relationships Feel More Intense Than Others

A lot of people are searching for that person who's going to complete them, but the twin flame connection isn't about that. It happens when you're not looking for it. If you want to find your twin flame, just be the best you that you can be: Get clear on who you are, love and honor yourself, and then allow life to take you to the people and the experiences that are going to be for your best benefit and for theirs. Not everyone is destined to meet their twin flame. The people who do meet them—it's because that's a necessary part of their soul mission.