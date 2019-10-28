The Spiritual Reason Some Relationships Feel More Intense Than Others

When you first meet, you might feel like you already know this person. It's almost like looking into a mirror and seeing yourself. You might feel like you have to be with this person because they have something to teach you. Either way, you'll feel yourself pulled and drawn to them.

Again, it's why the romantic notion of twin flames is so mainstream—a lot of people just want to find that one person who feels like home in this world—but the paradox is that the twin flame connection is actually the opposite. A twin flame connection will shake up your soul. It drives you right into the heart of fear, makes you face it, and then makes you walk through it. Usually this person brings up your insecurities, traumas, fears, and things you've been struggling with and force you to deal with it if you haven't yet done the work.

Even if you have a clear sense of your own identity and are in a relatively healthy space when you meet, it can turn your world upside down. You might think you have all these plans—get married, have kids, live here, travel the world—but twin flame connections will usually be the exact opposite of everything that you've planned. It'll cause you to question everything you thought you knew.