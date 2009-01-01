Skip to content

Krista Soriano

Senior Branded Content Editor

Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She has written and edited lifestyle content for over 15 magazines and websites, including ELLE, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Runner’s World, and DuJour. At mbg, Soriano helps our partners—which include non-profits and Fortune 500 companies—tell their stories, covering everything from the future of regenerative agriculture, ethical banking, and the endocannabinoid system. She lives in New York.

Articles
What Clean Meat Are You Craving Right Now?
Recipes

What Clean Meat Are You Craving Right Now?

Here's Why Being A Conscientious Meat Lover Is A Thing — For Good!
Food Trends

Here's Why Being A Conscientious Meat Lover Is A Thing — For Good!

5 Fun Ways To Teach Young Kids About Climate Change (No, Actually Fun!)
Food Trends

5 Fun Ways To Teach Young Kids About Climate Change (No, Actually Fun!)

8 Better-For-The-Planet Products That Every New Parent Needs To Know About
Parenting

8 Better-For-The-Planet Products That Every New Parent Needs To Know About

3 Myths About Genital Herpes That Get In The Way Of A Healthy Sex Life
Women's Health

3 Myths About Genital Herpes That Get In The Way Of A Healthy Sex Life

The Full Circle Connection Between Beauty & Agriculture — And Why It Matters More Now Than Ever Before
Beauty

The Full Circle Connection Between Beauty & Agriculture — And Why It Matters More Now Than Ever Before

Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered
Parenting

Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered

This Pantry-Friendly Snack Doesn’t Just Hit The Spot — It’s A Nutritional Powerhouse
Food Trends

This Pantry-Friendly Snack Doesn’t Just Hit The Spot — It’s A Nutritional Powerhouse

Why Am I So Sweaty Right Now? 4 Reasons Why + Ways To Regulate Your Body Temperature
Motivation

Why Am I So Sweaty Right Now? 4 Reasons Why + Ways To Regulate Your Body Temperature

What Clean Meat Are You Craving Right Now?
Recipes

What Clean Meat Are You Craving Right Now?

Here's Why Being A Conscientious Meat Lover Is A Thing — For Good!
Food Trends

Here's Why Being A Conscientious Meat Lover Is A Thing — For Good!

5 Fun Ways To Teach Young Kids About Climate Change (No, Actually Fun!)
Food Trends

5 Fun Ways To Teach Young Kids About Climate Change (No, Actually Fun!)

8 Better-For-The-Planet Products That Every New Parent Needs To Know About
Parenting

8 Better-For-The-Planet Products That Every New Parent Needs To Know About

3 Myths About Genital Herpes That Get In The Way Of A Healthy Sex Life
Women's Health

3 Myths About Genital Herpes That Get In The Way Of A Healthy Sex Life

The Full Circle Connection Between Beauty & Agriculture — And Why It Matters More Now Than Ever Before
Beauty

The Full Circle Connection Between Beauty & Agriculture — And Why It Matters More Now Than Ever Before

Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered
Parenting

Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered

This Pantry-Friendly Snack Doesn’t Just Hit The Spot — It’s A Nutritional Powerhouse
Food Trends

This Pantry-Friendly Snack Doesn’t Just Hit The Spot — It’s A Nutritional Powerhouse

Why Am I So Sweaty Right Now? 4 Reasons Why + Ways To Regulate Your Body Temperature
Motivation

Why Am I So Sweaty Right Now? 4 Reasons Why + Ways To Regulate Your Body Temperature