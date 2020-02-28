This Bright & Airy City Apartment Welcomes Elements Of Nature Inside 

Health coach Robyn Youkilis is mom to 4-year-old Navy, the author of two bestselling books on gut health, and a city dweller in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn—and it's safe to say she's mastered the art of apartment living. She's set about appointing her home with a considered mix of vintage and modern pieces, lots of texture, and an aesthetic that brings the outside in.

Below, take a peek into the two-bedroom, light-filled apartment she shares with her family of three, and see how the space inspires Robyn to practice healthy habits and prioritize her self-care—all day, every day.

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Modern, fashion-meets-function, and cozy.