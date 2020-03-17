6 Daily & Weekly Ways To Help Your Body Detoxify, According To Terry Wahls, M.D.

Clays have been used for thousands of years to rejuvenate skin and health. Clay baths for the body or face will extract heavy metals, solvents, and other toxins stored in the fatty tissues of the skin, and activated charcoal can be incorporated into these baths and masks.

You can also make these masks yourself. A wide variety of clays can be found in health food stores or through online stores. Mix the clay or activated charcoal with chlorella and sea salt to make a paste, apply to your skin, and allow it to dry. Leave it on for thirty minutes, then rinse it off.

Another way to use clay is to make a diluted clay bath in a bucket for soaking the feet. It’s quite relaxing to mix this with magnesium salts. (Afterward, dump the muddy water in the yard so it doesn’t clog your plumbing!) Or make a very diluted clay/water mixture and soak in the bathtub for thirty to sixty minutes. If you ever get the opportunity to go to a spa that offers mud baths, take advantage of this effective detoxifying therapy.