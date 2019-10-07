Kelp: The Oceanic Plant With Skin, Health & Thyroid Benefits

Kelp is one of the best natural sources of iodine, which is essential to thyroid hormone production. This is important because an iodine deficiency can lead to a goiter—an enlargement of the thyroid gland—or to metabolism disruption (which could lead to a thyroid disorder, causing things like weight changes and high cholesterol). Too much iodine can also be a problem, though, and can cause many of the same problems as consuming too little iodine, including goiters, thyroid gland inflammation, and even thyroid cancer.

"The recommended daily intake of iodine is 150 mcg for healthy adults, but if you're pregnant or breastfeeding, your needs are higher (220 mcg and 290 mcg)," registered dietitian and nutritionist Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, told mbg. "While iodine deficiency is pretty rare in the U.S., if you don't regularly consume iodized salt or are on a vegan diet, you may need to be more mindful to work iodine-rich foods into your regular diet. Seaweed is a great example of a plant-based food source. Just be mindful that too much of a good thing is also possible, so don't stress about trying to incorporate it at every meal! Even a few servings a week can give you a boost."

Kelp is also an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin B-12, calcium, iron, and magnesium. Here's why you need those things (because, seriously, they're all important): Vitamin K aids with bone metabolism and helps produce the protein that's key to blood clots. Vitamin A is key to so many functions in your body, from making sure you have normal vision to aiding the immune system, and in reproduction. At the same time, it also helps the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs work properly.

Vitamin B-12 helps boost the metabolism and give you more energy. Calcium, as we all know from those old Got Milk? commercials, is important in maintaining strong bones but is also needed for our heart, muscles, and nerves to function properly. "Kelp is often called a 'superfood from the sea' because it has 10 times more calcium than milk and more vitamin C than OJ," said Robin Berzin, M.D., founder of Parsley Health. "While kelp contains dozens of essential vitamins and minerals, it's difficult to find kelp on the menu and get it into one's daily diet—which is one of the reasons I'm excited for AKUA's Kelp Jerky and all the new kelp snacks we are seeing on the market," she told mbg.

Iron is important for growth and development in the body and is famously the substance our body needs to create hemoglobin, the protein that lets red blood cells carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Finally, magnesium is important in helping to regulate muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure in the body, as well as making protein, bone, and DNA.

While kelp is a great source of all of the above vitamins and nutrients, its real claim to fame nutritionally is as a source of calcium—it's a better source than most vegetables, including kale.

Kelp also has potential therapeutic uses; it has been shown to help slow the spread of colon and breast cancers. It could also potentially help mitigate the spread of lung and prostate cancers, thanks to fucoidan, a compound found in kelp.

There's also a chance that kelp could aid in weight loss. The brown algae contains a natural fiber called alginate, which studies have found can block fat absorption in the gut by 75 percent. As a result, kelp is being researched as a weight loss supplement that could be added to foods like yogurt. It's also been studied for its effects on diabetes and obesity and, when combined with pomegranate oil, could help promote weight loss for obese patients. Studies suggest kelp could also help lower blood glucose levels, which could make it a great treatment for people with type 2 diabetes.

Beyond use as a supplement or potential medicine, kelp could be the key to a long and happy life. It's a dietary staple in Japan (different kinds of kelp account for a staggering 21 percent of Japanese meals), and it's been suggested that this could be a contributing factor in Japanese people's above-average life spans.

"Since kelp is a large brown seaweed, it may not seem like the most appetizing thing, but you can try it in several different forms," Cording said. "There's raw, powdered, and dried. If cozying up to a kelp noodle salad sounds too intimidating, start by adding dried kelp flakes into soups, salads, grain dishes, or even smoothies and green juices. For a crunchy snack, enjoy it tossed with popcorn, sea salt, and a little ghee or coconut oil."