These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Snacking doesn't just help keep you satiated between meal times. It's also a great way to boost your nutrient intake and add more biodiversity to your diet, especially when you pair your bites with a bottle of kombucha.
This probiotic-rich beverage promotes a balanced gut microbiome with every sip—but that's not the only way the fermented drink supports your well-being. Along with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, kombucha can help balance blood sugar, support a healthy metabolism1, and encourage detoxification2.
That's why my favorite snacks as a registered dietitian nutritionist always feature a bottle of kombucha—and there's no brand I trust more than GT's SYNERGY.
Unlike other brands, GT's SYNERGY is crafted the real way—traditionally fermented, for weeks, not days, using heirloom Himalayan cultures. Never filtered or pasteurized, each small, 5-gallon batch is made with real, raw ingredients. Plus, the abundance of flavors ensures there's a perfect pairing for all my go-to snacks.
Still not sure the best way to add kombucha to your day? Below, find my favorite snack pairings to support every aspect of well-being—including cognitive, gut, immune, heart, and mental health—all perfectly paired with a bottle of GT's SYNERGY.
RD tip:
Cognitive health
Recommended snack: Two hard-boiled eggs topped with turmeric and black pepper
Drink pairing: GT's SYNERGY Gingerberry
Protein: 12 grams
Thinking sharply, clearing brain fog, and preserving memory are top of mind for me. And some foods are particularly beneficial in supporting cognition. Hardboiled eggs are a great source of choline3 with about 25% of your daily recommended amount. Research shows getting enough choline supports verbal memory, visual memory, verbal learning, and memory in older adults.
Kick things up a notch by sprinkling turmeric and black pepper on your eggs. Turmeric contains a powerful antioxidant called curcumin, which can cross the brain-blood barrier to fight inflammation. Black pepper makes it even easier for your body to absorb4.
GT's SYNERGY Gingerberry is the cherry on top for this brain-boosting combo. It features fresh blueberry juice, which can strengthen short-term memory and improve executive function.
Mood
Recommended snack: Two squares of dark chocolate with ½ cup of walnuts
Drink pairing: GT's SYNERGY Raspberry Chia
Protein: 13 grams
A rich square of dark chocolate doesn't just satisfy your sweet tooth; it's also an underrated way to boost your mood. Eating at least 85% dark chocolate daily is linked to a better mood5—and walnuts give an added pick-me-up effect.
The only downside? This snack doesn't pack enough protein. That's why I recommended adding GT's SYNERGY Raspberry Chia to the mix. The chia seeds provide 4g of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants while also adding fiber to the mix.
Gut health
Recommended snack: COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt with honey, cinnamon, and ½ cup of Brazil nuts
Drink pairing: GT's SYNERGY Honeycrisp Apple
Protein: 13 grams
Drinking kombucha alone is enough to give your gut some much-needed TLC, but these additions take the probiotic drink to the next level. COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt has over 100 billion probiotics with just 3 grams of sugar per serving.
Along with adding honey—which helps the yogurt's probiotics reach your gut—I love topping my yogurt with cinnamon. The anti-inflammatory spice can help reduce inflammation in the gut6. Of course, you still need a small protein boost. That's where Brazil nuts come in. They add at least 10 grams of protein to your snack (and research also links them to reduced gut inflammation7).
The only appropriate pairing for this yogurt treat? GT's SYNERGY Honeycrisp Apple. The refreshing flavor has gut-loving apple juice, which contains pectin. This fiber supports your gut microbiome by acting like a prebiotic—so it feeds healthy gut bacteria and helps reduce inflammation.
Immune health
Recommended snack: One red pepper sliced with ½ cup of hummus
Drink pairing: GT's SYNERGY Elderberry Juniper Kombucha
Protein: 10 grams
Eating citrus isn't the only way to boost your immune health. Red pepper is an excellent source of vitamin C, providing about 169% of the daily recommended intake of the vitamin in a single medium-sized veggie8.
Adding hummus rounds out the snack with much-needed protein—and also ensures you're getting an extra boost of fiber. This important nutrient feeds good bacteria to help your gut thrive (and about 90% of Americans don't get enough every day).
Lack of fiber could have serious implications for your gut, which won't just lead to poor bowel movements. About 70% of your immune system is in the gut, which means poor gut health equates to a weaker immune system.
Of course, it wouldn't be an immunity boost without an essential fruit like elderberry, which has been used for centuries to treat cold and flu symptoms. Research shows this fruit can shorten the length of colds (and make them less severe).
Heart health
Recommended snack: Avocado toast with 3 ounces of smoked salmon
Drink pairing: GT's SYNERGY
Sacred Life Protein: 21 grams
Worried about staying full? This tasty duo packs the most protein of the bunch with over 20g of protein when you top a slice of whole wheat bread with half an avocado and 3 ounces of smoked salmon.
But you won't just be full; your tasty snack will pack omega-3 and monounsaturated fats to give your heart essential nutrients to lower your risk of heart disease. Plus, salmon has a naturally occurring carotenoid pigment called astaxanthin. This potent antioxidant can further support heart health by reducing oxidative stress in the body and promoting healthy blood pressure9.
What's more, you can sip on GT's SYNERGY Sacred Life for additional heart benefits. The vibrant spirulina helps reduce the body's absorption of cholesterol10, while coconut water's high potassium count can help reduce blood pressure11.
