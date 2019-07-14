This Is What You Should Eat Before Your Workout

With intermittent fasting a constantly hot topic in the wellness world, it's not surprising that many people wonder if they have to eat before a workout at all. The answer hinges on when your workout is and how your body handles both situations—eating before your workout and working out fasted.

The question of working out fasted tends to come up most for people who work out first thing in the morning. I don't eat beforehand, as my body doesn't perform well when I do so, but there are plenty of people who do, particularly endurance athletes or people doing strenuous workouts for long periods of time.

The way to know if you should? Experiment and listen to your body. If you feel weak, depleted, nauseous, or lightheaded before or during a workout (and you're already well hydrated), that could be a sign your body needs a little fuel pre-workout. But if you feel fine and, in fact, have more energy not having eaten, then fasted exercise could be a good fit.

"Whether or not people eat before their workout is highly individualized," Schehr says. "Some people need to eat before working out, where others feel best if fasted."

That said, Schehr advises that anyone who is new to exercise have a snack beforehand instead of jumping into fasted workouts.

Fasted or not, you have to consume protein after a tough workout—but you probably know that by now, right?