Before we dive into the potential benefits of high-protein, low-carb eating patterns, it’s important to note that some experts argue that diets that are considered “high” in protein should actually be considered standard protein diets.

That's because the RDA for protein is the absolute minimum amount of protein that most adults need to meet basic health requirements, like preventing muscle loss and meeting nitrogen needs.

This means that some diets considered to be “high” in protein may actually be closer to optimal for most people4 , especially those with increased protein needs like older adults, physically active people, and pregnant women.

"We find from a metabolic standpoint, working predominantly with women, that if they get below 100 grams per day5 , they lose most of the benefits of protein: fatty acid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, weight loss, satiety," Don Layman, Ph.D., a leading protein and amino acid requirements researcher, says on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Limiting or at least cutting back on carb intake allows more room for protein-rich foods and usually leads to a reduced intake of ultra-processed foods rich in refined carbs like snack foods and desserts.