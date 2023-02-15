Found: An RD's Favorite Filling Lunch When She's Short On Time
Whipping up a colorful and delicious lunch salad can be convenient—until you find yourself hungry an hour later. If this experience sounds familiar, just know you’re not alone: Crafting up a lunch that’s equally healthy as it is filling is no easy feat.
Luckily, registered dietitian Maya Feller, R.D., author of Eating From Our Roots, recently shared her simple lunch recipe that actually provides all-day energy on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast—here’s what she makes.
Feller's no-fuss filling lunch recipe.
So what benefits do you get from the following simple recipe? First off, Feller uses beans in her recipe, which are naturally full of plant-based protein and fiber—two essential precursors to feelings of satiety. She then adds in avocado for healthy fats and rice for healthy carbohydrates. In essence, this is the simplest ultra-balanced meal you can make.
For those looking for a bit more protein (especially if you didn’t get it in at breakfast), add one serving of your go-to protein source into the mix as well. This recipe doesn’t have too many complex flavors, so it should mesh relatively well with most unseasoned proteins.
What you’ll need:
- ½ cup black or pinto beans.
- ½ an avocado.
- ½ cup brown, black, or red rice.
- Protein of your choice (think chicken, tempeh, fish, etc.)
- A drizzle of coconut aminos.
The fiber, she says, is the key to keeping your stomach satisfied for longer. Plus, it helps your digestion run smoothly. Feller previously shared her recommended fiber intake, which ends up being around 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams per day for women—starkly different than the 16 grams the average American is eating right now1.
Not sure you’re getting enough? You may consider adding a fiber supplement to your diet if you need help meeting your fiber goals. Many of these powders can be easily incorporated into any meal (including Feller's favorite lunch!), making it a low-effort but highly rewarding addition to your menu.
The takeaway.
Making a delicious meal only to be hungry again shortly after is frustrating, to say the least. To mitigate the hangry situation, prioritize fiber and protein in your meals. You can opt for Feller’s easy recipe, or just add some fiber-rich foods and supplements to your current meal plan.
