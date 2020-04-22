mindbodygreen

Functional Food

15 Healthy Foods That Are High In Plant & Animal Protein

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
14 Sources of Clean Protein

Image by mbg Creative / iStock

April 22, 2020 — 22:13 PM

Most people maintain a common understanding that protein is an important part of a balanced diet. But what exactly are the benefits and how can you make sure you're getting enough?

According to naturopathic physician and registered dietitian, Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., “Dietary proteins are made up of amino acids, which are largely responsible for both muscle building and muscle repair,” making it especially important to eat after exercising.

Exercise aside, when combined with fats and carbohydrates, dietary protein “promotes a slower breakdown of carbs and a more steady blood sugar level,” registered dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, tells mindbodygreen. 

While the actual definition of “high protein” can differ based on labeling, Cording says, “In general, for something to be high-protein, a serving needs to provide at least 20% of the recommended daily intake for protein. In the US that's about 56 grams per day.”

While that definition can be a helpful tool in the grocery store, registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, says you can also take a more general approach. “Instead of focusing on the grams of protein in each food,” she explains, “focus more on the quality and serving size of the food. And try to eat protein at every meal and snack to increase satiety.” 

To spare you from mulling over nutrition labels, these are 15 of the most high-protein foods, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) food charts.

Animal-based high protein foods

1. Chicken breast 

Protein: 59 grams

Whether roasted, poached, or grilled, this versatile and popular poultry is a high in protein. One grilled breast contains about 59 grams of protein.

Article continues below

2. Turkey breast

Protein: 25 grams

Turkey breast contains two essential amino acids, histidine and tryptophan, which help make up the building blocks of protein. Just three ounces of turkey breast contains more than 25 grams of protein.

3. Lean beef

Protein: 24 grams

When eating red meat, leaner options tend to be lower in cholesterol and saturated fats. According to the USDA, four ounces of lean beef contains 24 grams of protein.

Article continues below

4. Seafood

Protein: 28 to 40 grams

Along with being good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, nearly all fish are high in protein (even canned fish). In fact, canned tuna contains 22 grams of protein, while one 3.5 ounce tuna steak contains 40 grams.

If you're not eating tuna and sticking with SMASH, salmon is still a quality source of protein with 28 grams per five ounces.

5. Eggs 

Protein: 6 grams (per egg)

While famously a breakfast food, you can also enjoy eggs on a grain bowl or at dinner over crispy rice. The versatile food (hard boiled, soft boiled, scrambled, poached, fried—the options are endless) contains six grams of protein per egg, so enjoy two at a time for good measure.

Article continues below

6. Cottage cheese 

Protein: 13 grams

Cottage cheese might not look, or frankly sound, very appealing, but it's actually rather mild in flavor. Cording says cottage cheese makes for a "great toast topper instead of cream cheese or butter, and also adds staying power to a smoothie or oatmeal." One bowl contains 13 grams of protein.

7. Grass-fed collagen 

Protein: 15 grams

Collagen is a protein found in animals, including humans. In fact, functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. explains "70% to 85% of our skin is collagen, and we lose it as we age." Supplementing with grass-fed collagen powder is one way to increase that protein intake as it naturally begins to decline. The values will vary based on brand, but two Tablespoons of mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ contain 15 grams of protein.

Article continues below

Plant-based high protein foods

If you follow any sort of plant based diet, you’ve likely been asked the question “But where do you get your protein?” To which Ellen Degeneres answers in her Netflix special, Relatable, “Why do you care where I get my protein? Where do you get your riboflavin?” 

While we love the comedian’s witty answer, here are eight more potential responses.

8. Chickpeas

Protein: 10 grams

Chickpeas are a versatile source of fiber, and half of a cup provides 10 grams of protein. When dried, the beans can be ground down into chickpea flour and used to make pasta, which compared to wheat pasta, Cording says "is one way to integrate more protein into the meal." There's also plenty of ways to enjoy chickpeas straight from a can.

Article continues below

9. Black beans

Protein: 15 grams

One cup of cooked black beans contains about 15 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber, which means they'll keep you fuller longer. Bonus: they're also loaded with 26% of your daily intake of zinc.

10. Lentils 

Protein: 18 grams

Lentils come in several varieties: green, red, and black beluga, to name a few. As part of the legume family, it's no surprise lentils are loaded with nutrients. One cup of cooked lentils contains 6.6 mg of iron, 15 grams of fiber, and 18 grams of protein.

11. Hemp seeds

Protein: 11 grams

Hemp seeds are a complete source of protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids. You can blend them into soups to keep you fuller longer, sprinkle them on top of smoothie bowls, or toss them in granola. About 2 to 3 tablespoons of hemp seeds contains 11 grams of protein and about 15 grams of healthy fats.

12. Lupini beans 

Protein: 11 grams

Lupini beans, also called lupin beans, are popular among people following vegan keto diets, because they contain zero net carbs and are high in protein (11 grams of protein per 44 beans). Studies have also shown that a diet rich in fiber and protein from lupini beans might decrease cardiovascular and metabolic risks.

13. Oats

Protein: 10 grams

A bowl of warm oatmeal provides more benefits than just comfort. Oats are high in dietary fibers, vitamin E, and lipids to promote energy. One cup of oats contains 10 grams of protein.

14. Pistachios 

Protein: 12 grams

Pistachios, like hemp seeds, are a complete source of protein. Eating half a cup of these green nuts gives you 12 grams of protein. If you're looking for more ways to add pistachios to your diet, use them to add some crunch to your dishes, blend them into pistachio butter, or eat them as a snack.

15. Spirulina

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

Protein: 4 grams

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that provides antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to your diet, usually in the form of a powder. It's commonly considered a good source of plant-based protein, as it's made up of 55 and 70% of the nutrient, equaling about 64 grams per cup.

A typical serving size (one tablespoon) provides a little more than 4 grams to your diet

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan
Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Personal Growth

A Simple Exercise To Help You Choose Your "Yeses" & Evade Burnout

Jason Wachob
A Simple Exercise To Help You Choose Your "Yeses" & Evade Burnout
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are

Emma Loewe
How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are
Sex

How To Talk About Masturbation When Stuck At Home With Your Partner

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Talk About Masturbation When Stuck At Home With Your Partner
Beauty

Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine But Still Breaking Out? Here's Why

Alexandra Engler
Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine But Still Breaking Out? Here's Why
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
Love

These Two Words Can Stop Any Argument Before It Escalates

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
These Two Words Can Stop Any Argument Before It Escalates
Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/high-protein-foods

Your article and new folder have been saved!