5 Cottage Cheese Benefits You Should Know + Tasty Ways To Eat It
Cottage cheese is often associated with its former reputation as an old-school meal replacements thought to help aid weight loss. For that reason, cottage cheese sort of gets a bad rep.
“It’s a vintage diet food, popularized due to its high protein content,” says Cara Harbstreet, MS, RD, LD. “Compared to other cheeses, dressings and condiments, it’s relatively low in calories and offers the same nutrition as other dairy products.” But don't write it off too fast—cottage cheese is so much more than an antiquated diet staple. The truth is, it’s actually a rather healthy food and is a smart addition to any dairy-inclusive diet.
What is cottage cheese?
Cottage cheese is a soft, white cheese with a very mild, slightly salty flavor. “Cottage cheese is a type of cheese curd,” says Harbstreet. “The solid curds are separated from the liquid whey by enzymes used in production, creating the cottage cheese you find at the grocery store.”
It’s available in non-fat, reduced-fat or full-fat and comes in a variety of curd sizes. And if you’re scanning the dairy aisle, you may even see a selection of cottage cheese flavors. But it’s important to know that added flavors often alter the nutrients you’ll find in the plain variety (including added sugars).
As for the taste, well, it’s slightly sweet and salty, yet sort of bland which makes it easy to add to dishes without altering the flavor. The real hurdle, if you’re not a fan of curdled cheese, is the texture. It’s equally lumpy, bumpy, and creamy, making it quite polarizing. But if the texture doesn’t weird you out, the taste itself can be rather enjoyable.
What are the benefits of cottage cheese?
Cottage cheese is a legitimately healthy food, and comes with a number of potential health benefits that make it worth incorporating into your diet.
1. It’s rich in nutrients.
Cottage cheese has an impressive nutrient profile to help support your overall health. While the specifics vary from brand to brand, here's an example of the nutrition breakdown in one cup of cottage cheese, according to the USDA:
- Calories: 183
- Protein: 23.6 grams
- Carbs: 10.8 g
- Fat: 5.13 g
- Sugar: 9.04 g
- Calcium: 251 mg
- Potassium: 282 mg
- Magnesium: 20.3 mg
2. It may help build muscle.
If you’re looking for foods that help support your strength goals, protein-packed cottage cheese may be able to help with that. “Protein helps keep us full, and it’s great for muscle recovery,” says Shana Spence, MS, RDN, CDN. It varies per brand, but on average, you’ll find between 15 to 25 grams of protein per cup of cottage cheese. That’s about the same you’d get eating three ounces of chicken breast.
A type of protein found in cottage cheese, caseinate or casein, may be especially helpful for muscle growth. One study found it had a superior affect on muscle protein synthesis after exercise compared to soy protein.
3. It helps convert food into energy.
Cottage cheese is also high in B vitamins. “B vitamins are essential for the body to convert food into energy and help maintain healthy skin and brain cells," says Spence. In fact, one study found that children who consume dairy products like cottage cheese have more energy. Meaning the creamy food could be one way to help fight that mid-afternoon slump.
4. It can help manage weight.
Although the idea of cottage cheese as a "weight loss food" may be dated, it may help with healthy weight management, according to a handful of studies. “Cottage cheese shouldn’t be positioned as a tool for weight loss, instead it should be considered a nourishing and filling option for those who enjoy it,” Harbstreet says. And since it is a high-protein, low calorie food choice, it can help you feel full longer.
5. It can help support gut health.
A number of cottage cheese brands include live and active cultures, aka probiotics. In addition to overall gut health, probiotics help keep your heart healthy and can even help boost your immune system.
Cottage cheese vs yogurt
When comparing cottage cheese and yogurt, “I wouldn’t say cottage cheese is necessarily better,” says Spence. “It is generally higher in protein than yogurt, but as far as calcium, B vitamins and other minerals, they are about the same.” It really comes down to your taste and texture preference.
How to eat more cottage cheese
Of course, you can eat cottage cheese by the spoonful, if you please. But there are also countless ways to add it to dishes, and even hide the texture, if that’s something you can’t stomach.
Other than the obvious addition of granola and fruit, Harbstreet says one of her go-to ways to eat cottage cheese is in a smoothie. “It helps thicken the smoothie and well as boost the protein content, and creates a smooth and creamy texture.” She also suggests adding it to toast in the morning and topping with fruit, avocado, nuts or seeds.
As for Spence, she uses it in place of ricotta cheese in lasagna. She also blends it, for a smooth texture and adds cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla as a healthy dip for fresh fruit.
It’s also great for substituting for sour cream and mayo in sandwiches and dips. Or try adding it to scrambled eggs to increase the protein and creaminess. Again, if the texture is off-putting, try blending it first.
Bottom line
While cottage cheese is often associated with restrictive diets, it's actually a beneficial health food. Adding it to a balanced diet may help improve muscle growth, gut health, energy, and more.
