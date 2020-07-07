Cottage cheese is a soft, white cheese with a very mild, slightly salty flavor. “Cottage cheese is a type of cheese curd,” says Harbstreet. “The solid curds are separated from the liquid whey by enzymes used in production, creating the cottage cheese you find at the grocery store.”

It’s available in non-fat, reduced-fat or full-fat and comes in a variety of curd sizes. And if you’re scanning the dairy aisle, you may even see a selection of cottage cheese flavors. But it’s important to know that added flavors often alter the nutrients you’ll find in the plain variety (including added sugars).

As for the taste, well, it’s slightly sweet and salty, yet sort of bland which makes it easy to add to dishes without altering the flavor. The real hurdle, if you’re not a fan of curdled cheese, is the texture. It’s equally lumpy, bumpy, and creamy, making it quite polarizing. But if the texture doesn’t weird you out, the taste itself can be rather enjoyable.