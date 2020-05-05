Yogurt is probably the most well-known, and easily accessible, probiotic food out there. It’s made by combining milk or cream with live, active cultures—another term for probiotics.

Different yogurts contain varying types of probiotics. Some of the most common starter cultures used to create fermented milk products (like yogurt) feature several specific probiotic strains. These may include Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-5, Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, Lactobacillus paracasei Lpc-37, Lactobacillus delbrueckii ssp. bulgaricus, Streptococcus thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium lactis Bb-12. In many cases, yogurt manufacturers will list exactly which probiotics are in each type of yogurt.

Research has indicated that yogurt may improve intestinal transit time (read: move contents through your bowels to ultimately help you go number two more quickly and efficiently), stimulate the part of your immune system that resides in your gut, and facilitate lactose digestion to help those with lactose intolerance.

In addition to yogurt serving as a great source of protein, calcium, and B vitamins, it also has the potential to function as a synbiotic. A synbiotic leverages the synergistic benefits of prebiotics and probiotics simultaneously. How can you elevate your yogurt to synbiotic status? Simply add fresh fruit, which is a great source of prebiotic fiber, not to mention natural sweetness, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants too.

Keep in mind that not all yogurts are created equally. When choosing a yogurt, opt for a plain, unsweetened variety. Bonus points if the dairy source is grass-fed.