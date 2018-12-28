Vitamin K: Are You Missing Out On This Critical Nutrient?

Vitamin K is broken into K1 and K2. Vitamin K1 is known as phylloquinine, and K2 is known as menaquinone. K1 deficiency is actually very rare because you'll find it in leafy greens like kale, collards, spinach, turnip greens, beet greens, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. As long as you're getting greens in your diet regularly, this type of K deficiency is not something to worry about. Vitamin K2, on the other hand, comes from very specific foods and bacterial synthesis. Because of that, many individuals are deficient in K2 and don't even realize it.

It was previously believed that we didn't need to supplement K2 because our gut bacteria was able to make it for us. However, the amount produced in your gut varies from person to person. You must have enough healthy bacteria for this process to happen. However, if you have taken antibiotics or have suffered from gut infections and food sensitivities, you may not have ample K2 production in the gut. K2 is not stored in the body, so we need to consume it regularly through the right foods or supplementation.