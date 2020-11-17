Annually nearly 800,000 American adults suffer a stroke, plus it's the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. And before you write it off as something that only affects older adults, it's important to note people of any age can experience a stroke.

Since this distinct type of cardiovascular disease reduces the blood supply and functions of the brain, the effects of stroke can be widespread and result in long-term disability (or death). But with rapid treatment, recovery from a stroke is possible.

When it comes to recognizing the signs of stroke, speed is crucial. If you don’t know the top stroke symptoms, I highly recommend the American Stroke Association’s FAST tool, short for: Face drooping. Arm weakness. Speech difficulty. Time to call 911.

While there’s no foolproof guarantee against stroke, scientific research clearly shows that two things are crucial: understanding the risk factors and knowing how to make healthy lifestyle choices to mitigate stroke risk.