Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our first trainer spotlight: CJ Frogozo.

Look, I get it: finding time to work out amid a super busy schedule is tough. In addition to working as an instructor at The SaltDrop and The Class, I also have a full-time job as the VP of PR and Community for Thinx. So yeah, sometimes finding time to sneak in my own workouts can be a major challenge.

That's one of the reasons I created this efficient workout for the mbg moves series. It's only four exercises, and eight minutes long—making it the perfect solution for those over-scheduled days.

This routine is all about getting your heart pumping, for an effective cardio workout. I've also incorporated some glutes-focused moves for a little extra booty burn. Are you ready to get sweating? Give this speedy sequence a try.

Your 4-week challenge: This workout is part 2 of my month-long series (see my 8-minute lower-body blast for the first installment). I challenge you to keep doing more movement sessions each week (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), so by the end of the month, you're doing my eight-minute workouts three to four times weekly. Trust me, I think you'll feel a lot better in your body.