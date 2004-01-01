Fitness Instructor

CJ Frogozo is the VP of PR and Community for Thinx, Inc. and a teacher at both The Class by Taryn Toomey and The SaltDrop.

In almost two decades of working in fitness and wellness, CJ has taught everything from step aerobics to vinyasa yoga. She earned her 200-hr teacher training at YogaWorks in Los Angeles under the instruction of Annie Carpenter and Sonya Cottle. She completed her barre3 certification in 2014 and created a beautiful community at their cozy West Village studio. Additionally, she has taught at The Class by Taryn Toomey since 2017 and joined the SaltDrop teaching team March 2020.

On and off the mat, she is committed to social and economic justice and sustainability. Prior to Thinx, she headed up cause-based and advocacy public relations for V-Day, Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, ColorOfChange.org, and more. Additionally, she worked for the Obama Campaign in 2008 and the Kerry Campaign in 2004.