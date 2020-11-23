mindbodygreen

mbg moves With CJ Frogozo: 8-Minute Glutes Burn

CJ Frogozo
Fitness Instructor
Fitness Instructor
CJ is an instructor at SaltDrop and The Class by Taryn Toomey.
CJ Frogozo

Image by mbg Creative

November 23, 2020

Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our first trainer spotlight: CJ Frogozo. 

Most of us are sitting *a lot* these days. That's why I created this three-move workout that will not only get you moving, but also activate the back of your body and bring some blood flow back to that thing you've been sitting on all day (yep, I'm talking about your butt). This sequence is also great for bringing mobility back to your hip joints, and providing some efficient cardio.

Not feeling the mountain climbers? No problem. Just lay on your back with soles of feet together (supta badhakonasana), for a more restorative ending.  

Your 4-week challenge: This workout is Part 3 of my monthlong series (see my lower-body blast and cardio burst). I challenge you to keep doing more movement sessions each week (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), so by the end of the month, you're doing my 8-minute workouts three to four times weekly. Trust me; I think you'll feel a lot better in your body.

Summary

Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Complete 2 minutes of each exercise: diamond (side 1), bridge lift, diamond (side 2), and mountain climbers. Move from one exercise to the next without rest for a full 8-minute workout.

Diamond (Side 1)

CJ Frogozo

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Lie down on your side. Come down onto your forearm. Bend your knees.
  2. Lift out of your waist, lift out of your shoulder, and lift your heels. Keep your heels or toes glued together. Then lift and lower your knee.
  3. That's one rep. Continue to lift and lower for 2 minutes.

Modification: You can put both feet down and just work on lifting the knee. If this is too much on your shoulders or neck, you can slide all the way down and rest your head on your hand.

Bridge Lift

CJ Frogozo

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Lie down on your back. Place your feet hip-distance apart. You should almost be able to touch the heels with your fingertips.
  2. Pull your waist in, press through the heels, and hover your glutes just a few inches off the ground. Keep your waist pulled in, keep the ribs knitted in—don't puff the chest, keep it low. Keep the shoulder blades on the ground. Squeeze the glutes a lot, reach the tailbones toward the backs of the knees.
  3. Lift the glutes up by squeezing them and pressing into the heels. Then lower back down. to the starting position. That's one rep. Continue for 2 minutes.

Diamond (Side 2)

  1. Repeat the diamond exercise on the opposite side. (See directions above.)
  2. Continue for 2 minutes.

Mountain Climbers

CJ Frogozo

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start in a plank pose, with shoulders are over wrists. Pull waist in, drag shoulder blades down the back, and engage the core.
  2. Fire up the belly by pulling one knee in, then the other. That's one rep. Continue for 2 minutes.

Modifications: You can speed it up if you'd like. Just make sure your butt stays in line with your shoulders. If you need a modification, come down to your forearms, and work your knees. 

