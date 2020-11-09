Let's face it: Our new stay-at-home lifestyle has us moving a lot less. In pre-pandemic days, we had so many more micro-movements: walking to the subway or car, strolling to the office kitchen for a cup of coffee, the list goes on. While they may not seem like much, those micro-movements really add up over time, and help promote healthy mobility.

That's exactly why I created this quick eight-minute workout. Maybe you want to break up a day of work-from-home with some energizing movement—or perhaps you are going into work and need a speedy workout that fits into your schedule. Either way, this three-move routine will do the trick.

It primarily focuses on the lower body, but I've also incorporated some arm movements and cardio bursts for full-body benefits. Each move will not only quickly get your heart rate up but also take the muscles to exhaustion. So, you're getting a really efficient workout in just 8 minutes.

To get started, pick music you love and try to move to the beat, it will help you stay motivated and also tuned into your body. Also, don't be afraid to modify, modify, modify. If jumping doesn't work for you (I have arthritis, so it often doesn't work for me), keep your feet on the ground. You want the workout to work for you, not cause injury.

Your 4-week challenge: Start by adding this quick workout to your routine at least once this week. I encourage you to keep doing more movement sessions each week (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), so by the end of the month, you're doing my eight-minute workouts three to four times weekly. Trust me, I think you'll feel a lot better in your body.