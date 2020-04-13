mindbodygreen

A 4-Move Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs

Sarah Regan
By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Lia Bartha - Moving Plank with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

April 13, 2020 — 17:34 PM

If you're looking for a simple and effective workout that will strengthen your upper body at home while also showing your abs some love—you've come to the right place.

Pilates instructor and creator of B The Method Lia Bartha shares the following moves from her Pilates-based method, which are great for targeting both your arms and abs. The best part: All you need is a Pilates ball (or a small pillow folded in half).

Once you knock these moves out, you'll understand why mindbodygreen's co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob loves B The Method.

You can sprinkle these moves into your home workouts, or pick any one to do when you need a quick energy boost. For a complete workout, do three sets of each exercise, with a minute of rest in between.

1. Plank flow with open hips

Lia Bartha - Moving Plank with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

This move should look like a moving child's pose with your knees off the ground. It activates your inner thighs and pelvic floor, in addition to the abs and arms.

How to: Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists, and a Pilates ball in between your heels. Press through your arms, pulling your body backward until your seat is over your heels, with knees bent and open wide. Then press back into a plank. That's one rep. Do 5 reps.

2. Plank flow in parallel

Lia Bartha - Moving Plank with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

This one is similar to the plank flow with open hips, except your legs are parallel and stay parallel the entire time.

How to: Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and a Pilates ball in between your knees. Press through your arms, pulling your body backward until your seat is over your heels, with knees bent. Keep your legs parallel the entire time, squeezing the ball in between your knees. Then press back into a plank. That's one rep. Do 5 reps.

3. Mermaid twist with extension

Lia Bartha - Shoulder Opening Stretch with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

This exercise stretches the entire side of your body in one swift move.

How to: Begin with your hands pressed into the ground, with your knees rotated to the side, and a Pilates ball placed between your knees. Press through your arms, pull your body backward, and lift up through your core, until your top hip is pressed into the air. Return to start, stretching through the shoulders and arms as you press your chest forward. That's one rep. Do five 5 on each side.

4. Child's pose flow with extension

Lia Bartha - Shoulder Opening Stretch with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

Similar to the moving plank flow with open hips, this move focuses more on rolling through the spine. Articulate through every vertebrae to lift into an extension. This stretches the shoulders and abdominals and strengthens your spine.

How to: Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists, knees on the ground and spread wide, and a Pilates ball in between your ankles. Press through your arms, pulling your body backward until your shins are on the ground and your seat is over your heels. Return to start, stretching through the shoulders and arms as you press your chest forward. That's one rep. Do 5 reps.

For more Pilates-inspo from Lia, try out her go-to ab moves, too!

