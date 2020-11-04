How to: Begin seated on the ground with knees bent at 90 degrees, feet flat on the floor, and a slight hinge in your hips. Place the Pilates ball under your lower back. Raise your arms in air and hold. Without tucking or arching your spine, lightly pressed up on the ball using your abdominals for support. Keeping your heels energetically pulling back toward your glutes, and legs bent at 90 degrees, lift one foot off the ground until your shin is parallel to the floor. Try to "turn off" the hip flexors and quads as you lift your leg, allowing the abdominals to control the movement. Return to start. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps per leg.