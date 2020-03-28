The lower abdominals often get a bad rep for being ridiculously hard-to-reach muscles. However, there are a number of different exercises that hone in on this muscle group, especially in Pilates, which really focuses on building a completely strong core (lower abs included!).

For a workout that emphasizes those lower abs, we reached out to Pilates instructor and creator of B The Method, Lia Bartha. Bartha's method is Pilates-based, and she shared a number of lower abs moves from her signature style. The best part: You can do every one of her exercise recommendations from home. (P.S. mindbodygreen's co-founder and co-CEO, Colleen Wachob swears by Bartha's low-impact routines that are equal parts toning and strength-building.)

Do all four of the moves below back-to-back for a focused lower abs workout at home. Alternatively, keep them in the back of your mind to sprinkle into other routines. For equipment, you'll need a Pilates ball, but if you don't have one handy, Bartha says you can also use a firm pillow (or a pillow folded in half). Whatever you use, get ready for a killer lower abs challenge.