Lower-Body Strength Is Linked To Brain Health: Try This MD’s Test To Check Yours

One study, published in the Journal of Aging Health, looked at the muscle mass and strength of 1,280 adults who were 55 and older. They found leg strength to be one of the biggest predictors of physical ability later in life, regardless of age or gender.

Another 2018 study, which Shah cites in her video, looked at what would happen if mice stopped using their back legs for 28 days. Turns out, not maintaining or utilizing that lower-body muscle mass decreased brain cells by 70%. These effects can increase the risk for dementia, Alzheimer's, or other neurodegenerative disorders.

So, all-in-all, "Lower-body strength is such a huge marker for health," Shah tells mbg. So, how do you know if yours is on track?