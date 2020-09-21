14 Stretches To Counteract The Effects Of Sitting, From A Physical Therapist

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services gathered data from current studies to update its Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans—and a couple findings were a little worrisome.

The first is a little less surprising: In the last decade or so, the number of Americans who meet the recommended aerobic exercise guideline (150 to 300 minutes per week) hasn’t increased much. Over the span of eight years, the percentage has only risen from 63.2% to 65.2%.

A second more startling point is, as a country, we have become even more sedentary. In 2008 we sat on average 5.7 hours a day, and by 2016 it increased to 6.4 hours per day.

The research is unequivocally clear: prolonged sitting is bad. The World Health Organization (WHO) now lists “insufficient physical activity” as a leading risk factor for preventable mortality. Sitting and inactivity are associated with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, depression, blood clots, Alzheimer’s disease, metabolic syndrome, and mortality. Extended sitting is also hard on our muscles, joints, bones and posture.

While promoting movement is important always, the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated inactivity. Unemployment, working from home, closed gyms, and increased screen time have only amplified sitting time.