Forget Sitting: Here's Why You Should Squat & Kneel For Your Health

We spend a lot of time sitting. One 2008 study estimated Americans spend on average nearly 8 hours seated, every single day.

To mitigate some of the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle (like heart disease), some have opted for standing desks or taking a lap around the office every hour. But a new study from the University of Southern California has given us something else to consider when it comes to resting postures.

According to their research, squatting and kneeling may be beneficial resting positions for our overall well-being. Here's what they found.