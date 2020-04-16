Being laid off, on an unpaid leave, or simply wondering how long you will have your job can cause concern understandably. At any of those points you may consider looking at your numbers. We know that worry doesn't help us solve our problems, so how can we move through stress into action? First: Our brains love detail. When we simply tell ourselves, "I don't have enough money," we go right down the worry highway.

What is more effective, however, is to know exactly what you need: If you know you need to find an extra $300 per month in income or by cutting expenses for the next three months, you are setting yourself up to take the most effective actions. But how do you come to an exact number? Here's an outline. This simple action is one that can be done at any time.